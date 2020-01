Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Ludhiana, Jan 13 (IANS) Third-placed Punjab FC and top of the table Mohun Bagan will lock horns in an I-League fixture here on Tuesday. Both sides have been on a hot streak with the visitors on a four-game winning streak and the hosts are also unbeaten in their last six, setting up what could turn out to be one of the most exciting games of the Hero I-League so far. 👓 View full article