Oli McBurnie ‘reminded of his responsibilities’ by FA making ‘obscene gesture’ to Cardiff fans in South Wales derby

talkSPORT Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Oli McBurnie has escaped punishment for appearing to make an ‘obscene gesture’ towards Cardiff fans in Sunday’s south Wales derby. The 23-year-old was supporting his former club Swansea in the away end as both sides played out a goalless draw. The Football Association investigated claims McBurnie made an ‘obscene gesture’ and have decided against reprimanding […]
