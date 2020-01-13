Global  

The shirt number Gedson Fernandes could wear after completing Tottenham transfer

Football.london Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho looks set to welcome a new player to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Benfica star Gedson Fernandes set to sign an 18-month loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer
News video: 'Question marks over Gedson Fernandes'

'Question marks over Gedson Fernandes' 02:10

 The Transfer Talk panel analyse the imminent deal to take Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham, but believe there are 'question marks' about the Portugal midfielder.

Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Manchester United look set to move for Bruno Fernandes.

The shirt number Gedson Fernandes will wear at Tottenham as £3.8m loan deal is confirmed

Jose Mourinho has welcomed a new player to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Benfica star Gedson Fernandes joining on an 18-month loan deal with a view to a...
Football.london

Jorge Mendes to push Bruno Fernandes Man Utd transfer over the line after delay

Jorge Mendes to push Bruno Fernandes Man Utd transfer over the line after delayBruno Fernandes is looking to complete a Man Utd move with super agent Jorge Mendes now said to be entering the negotiations to get the transfer done after being...
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

sunny_spur

S S Rai RT @AlasdairGold: Gedson Fernandes will wear the number 30 shirt at Spurs during his 18-month loan at the club, with Tottenham having that… 10 minutes ago

mista_jamie

Jamie 🇳🇬 RT @DeadlineDayLive: @SpursOfficial Tottenham will have the option of buying Gedson Fernandes from Benfica for €50m once his 18-month loan… 11 minutes ago

terrydblackboi

onome terry RT @cloudninesports: Mourinho's first signing as Tottenham Hotspur manager! Gedson Fernandes has joined Spursfrom Benfica on an 18-month l… 12 minutes ago

dan_dugaji

salisu dan dugaji RT @HotspurRelated: #thfc midfielder Gedson Fernandes will wear the number 30 shirt. [Official] 14 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News The #shirt number Gedson Fernandes will wear at Tottenham as £3.8m loan deal is confirmed - https://t.co/hzMFNLJlFX… https://t.co/gCYLkO1ool 25 minutes ago

Get247Sport

Get247Sport Tottenham will have the option of buying Gedson Fernandes from Benfica for €50m once his 18-month loan deal expires… https://t.co/Raf7v6bUcn 28 minutes ago

NWhenesday

Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @Football__Tweet: Tottenham will have the option of buying Gedson Fernandes for €50m once his 18-month loan deal expires. He will wear… 38 minutes ago

