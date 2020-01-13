Global  

Happy Makar Sankranti: Wishes, quotes and more

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Make the most of this wintery festival by sharing warm messages and wishes with your loved ones, here's a look at some lovely Makar Sankranti wishes.
Tweets about this

GsSirji

GS.Saran.Sirji Delhi Health care Co-op Society Ltd wishes to all on Happy Makar Sankranti https://t.co/OTlYuv4ScI 2 minutes ago

Kalpesh9460

Kalpesh Parmar RT @gomechanicindia: The beat of drums🥁, the colourful kiting fun with a mix of Pongal yum. GoMechanic family wishes you a very happy and p… 8 minutes ago

gomechanicindia

GoMechanic The beat of drums🥁, the colourful kiting fun with a mix of Pongal yum. GoMechanic family wishes you a very happy an… https://t.co/E8fwSKoUcE 9 minutes ago

krushi_va

Krushi Vikas Va Gramin Prashikshan Sanstha Krushi Vikas wishes you and your family a very happy Makar sankranti, Lohri, and Pongal. #HarvestFestival… https://t.co/MPSYL7ZHYP 56 minutes ago

jasminesehgal7

Jasmine Sehgal On this auspicious occasion, Opera Garden wishes you and your family a very happy Lohri and Makar Sakranti. May thi… https://t.co/arfySvTfJq 1 hour ago

navjivanhonda

Navjivan Honda Navjivan Honda Wishes you all a very Happy Makar Sankranti https://t.co/9iv9lU686z 1 hour ago

TOILifestyle

TOI Lifestyle Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & Whatsapp status https://t.co/DjjVdniFVn 1 hour ago

Gnankutir1

vipul Sathwara Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes to Wish Your Loved Ones. Dear Our All Viewers Happ… https://t.co/KWDbLMTAXR 2 hours ago

