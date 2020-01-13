Global  

AP POLL ALERT: Baylor leapfrogs Duke, Kansas for No. 2 spot in men's Top 25 on strong road wins; Gonzaga still No. 1

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
AP POLL ALERT: Baylor leapfrogs Duke, Kansas for No. 2 spot in men's Top 25 on strong road wins; Gonzaga still No. 1
Gonzaga remains No. 1, but Duke narrows gap in USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the USA TODAY men's basketball poll for the third consecutive week. Duke, Kansas, Baylor and Auburn round out the top five.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

Undefeated Auburn, San Diego St rise in Top 25; Butler No. 6

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll
FOX Sports


