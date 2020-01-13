Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move abroad

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more independent life that will see them move part-time to Canada. The British monarch said that a summit of senior royals on Monday was "constructive." She said it had been "agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK." 👓 View full article

