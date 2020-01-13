Global  

Lions add defensive coordinator Cory Undlin off Eagles staff

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have hired Cory Undlin to replace Paul Pasqualoni as defensive coordinator. Matt Patricia added the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach to his staff on Monday. Patricia and Undlin started their NFL careers together with the New England Patriots in 2004. The Lions announced earlier this month […]
