Masters 2020: Stephen Maguire beats Neil Robertson in opening round

Stephen Maguire fights back from 5-1 behind to beat Neil Robertson 6-5 in the opening round of the Masters.



Recent related news from verified sources Masters 2020: Stephen Maguire hits 'most amazing shot in history of snooker' Watch Stephen Maguire's double fluke against Neil Robertson at the Masters, described by Steve Davis as: "The most amazing shot in the history of snooker."

BBC Sport 3 hours ago



