Maple Leafs summon top prospect Sandin from AHL amid defensive struggles

CBC.ca Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Rasmus Sandin from the American Hockey League, the club announced Monday. His three assists over the weekend for the Toronto Marlies gives him 15 points in 21 games.
Leafs lose Rielly for at least 8 weeks with broken foot

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost defenseman Morgan Rielly for at least eight weeks with a fractured foot. Rielly blocked a shot in the first...
Seattle Times


