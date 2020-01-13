Maple Leafs summon top prospect Sandin from AHL amid defensive struggles

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Rasmus Sandin from the American Hockey League, the club announced Monday. His three assists over the weekend for the Toronto Marlies gives him 15 points in 21 games.

