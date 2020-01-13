Global  

MLB hands down historic punishment to Astros for sign stealing, including suspensions for manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow

azcentral.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
MLB suspended Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for a year for their role in using electronic equipment to steal signs.
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

MLB Hands Down Historic Punishment To Houston Astros

All we can say is wow!
Daily Caller

A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow Fired Over Astros Cheating Scandal

Hours after M.L.B. announced punishment for the club because of an elaborate sign-stealing scheme, the team’s owner announced that Hinch, the manager, and...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •FOX SportsTMZ.comUSATODAY.comSeattle Times

