Aston Villa sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan from AC Milan

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Aston Villa have confirmed the loan signing of AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina until the end of the season. The 37-year-old is expected to fill the void left by Tom Heaton, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in a 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year's Day. Reina will look to boost Aston Villa's survival […]


