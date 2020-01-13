Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Aston Villa sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan from AC Milan

talkSPORT Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Aston Villa have confirmed the loan signing of AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina until the end of the season. The 37-year-old is expected to fill the void left by Tom Heaton, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in a 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year’s Day. Reina will look to boost Aston Villa’s survival […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City 01:21

 Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa [Video]Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview [Video]Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview

Leicester are set to host Aston Villa in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday as overwhelming favourites to make it to Wembley. The Foxes last won the League Cup in 2000 when they beat Tranmere 2-1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Asmir Begovic undergoing medical at AC Milan with former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina set to join Aston Villa

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is set to join AC Milan on loan. The 32-year-old returned to the Cherries last week after spending the first half of the...
talkSPORT

Former Liverpool star 'agrees' to Aston Villa transfer - reports

Former Liverpool star 'agrees' to Aston Villa transfer - reportsAston Villa transfer news | Reports in Italy are claiming Pepe Reina is close to completing a January move to AVFC
Lichfield Mercury Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserFootball.london

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.