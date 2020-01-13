Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Baseball rocked by cheating scandal as Astros GM, manager suspended

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Baseball rocked by cheating scandal as Astros GM, manager suspendedThe Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year and the franchise has been hit with a US$5m fine (NZ$7.5m) following a cheating scandal.An MLB investigation found the 2017 World Series winners...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Houston Astros Fire GM And Manager For Sign-Stealing [Video]Houston Astros Fire GM And Manager For Sign-Stealing

Both managers were fired for their involvement in a cheating scandal during the Astros&apos; 2017 championship season.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Astros fire manager, GM after suspensions for sign stealing

The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating...
Reuters Also reported by •MediaiteUSATODAY.comThe AgeSeattle Times

Update on the latest in sports:

ASTROS-SIGN STEALING Astros fire manager and GM after suspensions for sign-stealing HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have fired manager AJ Hinch and general...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.