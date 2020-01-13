Baseball rocked by cheating scandal as Astros GM, manager suspended

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

The Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year and the franchise has been hit with a US$5m fine (NZ$7.5m) following a cheating scandal.An MLB investigation found the 2017 World Series winners... The Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year and the franchise has been hit with a US$5m fine (NZ$7.5m) following a cheating scandal.An MLB investigation found the 2017 World Series winners... 👓 View full article

