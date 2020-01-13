Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, general manager Jeff Luhnow after MLB suspensions for sign stealing

Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal during Houston's run to the 2017 World Series.

Baseball rocked by cheating scandal as Astros GM, manager suspended The Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year and the franchise has been hit with a US$5m fine (NZ$7.5m) following a...

New Zealand Herald 5 hours ago



