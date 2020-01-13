Global  

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, general manager Jeff Luhnow after MLB suspensions for sign stealing

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, general manager Jeff Luhnow after MLB suspensions for sign stealing
Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Cape Coral council discussing City Manager recruitment firms [Video]Cape Coral council discussing City Manager recruitment firms

The current city manager, John Szerlag, is set to retire in November. He's come under fire recently, connected to four investigations by the FDLE, Cape Fire, Cape Police, and the auditor's office.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks to media Tuesday [Video]Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks to media Tuesday

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks to media Tuesday

Astros fire suspended manager Hinch, GM Luhnow for sign-stealing scandal

Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal during Houston's run to the 2017 World Series.
Baseball rocked by cheating scandal as Astros GM, manager suspended

The Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year and the franchise has been hit with a US$5m fine (NZ$7.5m) following a sign-stealing investigation.
Matthew Butler🐝 RT @BleacherReport: Astros fire GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch after MLB dishes out cheating punishment https://t.co/VqyfqiYfE6 11 seconds ago

Jorgito ™ RT @FOXLA: #BREAKING UPDATE: Astros fire manager A.J. Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after MLB levied a one-year suspension on both men for their ro… 56 seconds ago

Vic RT @CBCAlerts: Houston Astros fire manager, GM in wake of investigation that found club guilty of stealing signs during 2017 World Series w… 1 minute ago

SJ Stone New Tumblr post: "Astros fire manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow in wake of penalties announced by MLB in cheating… https://t.co/TaAWdOVQGR 1 minute ago

Jennifer Halligan💛⚾🐘💚🌊 RT @TalkPrimeTime: #Astros disciplines: - Stripped of ‘20 and ‘$21 first- and second-round picks - Fined $5M (maximum fine) - Manager A.J.… 2 minutes ago

Dan Ingraham Praise. Just hope he didn't enter into the "Jim Wacker School of Ethics"...where good deeds lead to losing. Hous… https://t.co/5kdSxhlLuY 2 minutes ago

106.7 The Fan MLB issues harsh punishments to #Astros, including year-long suspensions for GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch,… https://t.co/XPcr9Zxgqt 3 minutes ago

Dog Lady for Trump 🇺🇲🐾🐶🐾 🇺🇲 Astros fire AJ Hinch, Jeff Luhnow after MLB levies punishment for roles in sign-stealing https://t.co/fT5SfDC4Fs… https://t.co/C8Cc2PV2Cc 3 minutes ago

