Hinch, Luhnow fired for Astros' sign stealing

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Hinch, Luhnow fired for Astros' sign stealing
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Astros fire suspended manager Hinch, GM Luhnow for sign-stealing scandal

Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal during Houston's run to the 2017 World Series.
FOX Sports

MLB hands down historic punishment to Astros for sign stealing, including suspensions for manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow

MLB suspended Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for a year for their role in using electronic equipment to steal signs.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •BBC News

