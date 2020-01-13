Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Red Sox's Alex Cora, implicated in MLB report on Astros' cheating scandal, will face penalties soon

CBS Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
MLB handed out harsh penalties against the Astros on Monday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: WBZ Evening News Update For January 13

WBZ Evening News Update For January 13 02:27

 Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Faces Discipline For Sign-Stealing Scandal With Astros; Quincy Police Warn Parents About Possible Sexual Predator; US Supreme Court Will Not Hear Michelle Carter’s Appeal; Cloudy, Cool Tuesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Red Sox Allegedly Used Video To Steal Sign Sequences During 108-Win 2018 Season [Video]Report: Red Sox Allegedly Used Video To Steal Sign Sequences During 108-Win 2018 Season

WBZ TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After Astros' sign-stealing suspensions, Red Sox are next — and Alex Cora's punishment will be harsh

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to rule on the fate of Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who as Astros bench coach helped concoct sign-stealing system.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TMZ.com

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger on Astros and Red Sox cheating scandal: 'We did it the right way'

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger shared his thoughts on MLB's major offseason cheating scandal.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.