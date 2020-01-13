Global
Red Sox's Alex Cora, implicated in MLB report on Astros' cheating scandal, will face penalties soon
Red Sox's Alex Cora, implicated in MLB report on Astros' cheating scandal, will face penalties soon
Monday, 13 January 2020 (
12 hours ago
)
MLB handed out harsh penalties against the Astros on Monday
WBZ Evening News Update For January 13
02:27
Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Faces Discipline For Sign-Stealing Scandal With Astros; Quincy Police Warn Parents About Possible Sexual Predator; US Supreme Court Will Not Hear Michelle Carter’s Appeal; Cloudy, Cool Tuesday.
Report: Red Sox Allegedly Used Video To Steal Sign Sequences During 108-Win 2018 Season
WBZ TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
After Astros' sign-stealing suspensions, Red Sox are next — and Alex Cora's punishment will be harsh
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to rule on the fate of Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who as Astros bench coach helped concoct sign-stealing system.
USATODAY.com
11 hours ago
TMZ.com
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger on Astros and Red Sox cheating scandal: 'We did it the right way'
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger shared his thoughts on MLB's major offseason cheating scandal.
USATODAY.com
18 hours ago
