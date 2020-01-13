Global  

Astros fire suspended manager Hinch, GM Luhnow for sign-stealing scandal

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Astros fire suspended manager Hinch, GM Luhnow for sign-stealing scandalAstros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal during Houston's run to the 2017 World Series.
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation [Video]Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

Houston Astros Fire GM And Manager For Sign-Stealing [Video]Houston Astros Fire GM And Manager For Sign-Stealing

Both managers were fired for their involvement in a cheating scandal during the Astros&apos; 2017 championship season.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published


Astros fire manager, GM after suspensions for sign-stealing…Championship game tonight…Baylor reaches second spot

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow have been fired after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersNewsy

MLB finds Astros guilty of sign stealing, GM and manager banned for a year

The Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended without pay for a year.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportNYTimes.comNewsyNew Zealand Herald

KJRH2HD

2 Works for You Astros fire manager, GM amid sign-stealing scandal https://t.co/7jA4plDN5E https://t.co/hfFjNipZ2v 6 minutes ago

SydWeedon

Syd Weedon RT @Reuters: The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow after Major League Baseball suspended them each fo… 7 minutes ago

Matt_Oglethorpe

Matthew Oglethorpe RT @CBCAlerts: Houston Astros fire manager, GM in wake of investigation that found club guilty of stealing signs during 2017 World Series w… 8 minutes ago

Blaze4551

Blaze455 RT @SmittyOnMLB: Alex Cora in trouble? Boston Red Sox should follow Astros’ lead and fire manager if he’s suspended year or longer for sign… 11 minutes ago

alanrweaver

Alan R. Weaver Red Sox should fire manager Alex Cora if he’s suspended year or longer for sign stealing | Christopher Smith… https://t.co/HZJfuHakuo 33 minutes ago

