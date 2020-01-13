Global  

A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow Fired Over Astros Cheating Scandal

NYTimes.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Hours after M.L.B. announced punishment for the club because of an elaborate sign-stealing scheme, the team’s owner announced that Hinch, the manager, and Luhnow, the general manager, had been fired.
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Astros owner Jim Crane fires manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow for roles in sign-stealing scandal

Houston owner Jim Crane made the announcement on Monday
CBS Sports

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign stealing scandal


Chicago S-T

