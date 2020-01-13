Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson voices LSU football’s National Championship hype video

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson voices LSU football’s National Championship hype videoDwayne “The Rock” Johnson helps fire up LSU ahead of College Football National Championship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
News video: National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

 We’re just under 72 hours away from the College Football National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gulfport PD preparing for National Championship [Video]Gulfport PD preparing for National Championship

The National Championship is here and that means local LSU fans will be out in full force at sports books, bars, and pubs to cheer on their team.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview [Video]Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LSU's Ed Orgeron almost got kicked off his college team; now he's a state hero

This small city in Louisiana is both proud and brokenhearted on the eve of the college football national championship game between LSU and Clemson
USATODAY.com

How to watch LSU vs. Clemson: National championship live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time

Records, odds, TV info as top-ranked LSU faces defending champion Clemson to conclude the college football season.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

BonganiBoka

Blaq Supremacy RT @SizweDhlomo: Guys, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the perfect example of a hard & smart worker! 46 seconds ago

PureMassacre89

Nandor The Relentless RT @WWE: The most ELECTRIFYING voice in all of sports and entertainment was heard as @TheRock voiced the pre-game hype video of @LSUfootbal… 2 minutes ago

amoney041604

SxpremeAldren letter: d singer: Da baby song: daddy-blueface actor: Dwayne “the rock” Johnson show: duck tales movie : descendants 3 8 minutes ago

DizzyPeace

Dizzy RT @WWE: .@TheRock & @nbc team up to bring you an all-new comedy series YOUNG ROCK! https://t.co/MEewVmiPKe 14 minutes ago

likewatercress

birthday baby melanie 📝 RT @rowan_meredith: happy birthday to this love of my life, soulmate, angel etc etc, without whom my life would be considerably worse 💕💕💕 t… 14 minutes ago

PopCulture

PopCulture.com Clemson vs. LSU: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals who he is rooting for in tonight's National Championship:… https://t.co/jG65KWcikf 15 minutes ago

KXNG_EzE

PAIN RT @sportbible: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson piledrived someone on the gym floor after they said wrestling was fake. https://t.co/iiaiAz7UU3 17 minutes ago

josedanielll_

jdovante RT @WBRZ: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares a meaningful memory about Coach 'O' https://t.co/5cZfSl6Zj8 https://t.co/xzZoMS2RYu 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.