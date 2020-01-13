Global  

Pettis to sue anti-doping agency after test injury

ESPN Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Anthony Pettis, 32, who will fight at UFC 246 on Saturday in Las Vegas, plans to sue the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for an injury he says he suffered while providing the agency a urine sample in 2019.
