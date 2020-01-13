Global  

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson voices LSU football’s National Championship hype video

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson voices LSU football’s National Championship hype videoDwayne “The Rock” Johnson helps fire up LSU ahead of College Football National Championship.
News video: National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

 We’re just under 72 hours away from the College Football National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Narrates Incredible Video For LSU/Clemson Title Game

It's amazing
Daily Caller

LSU's Ed Orgeron almost got kicked off his college team; now he's a state hero

This small city in Louisiana is both proud and brokenhearted on the eve of the college football national championship game between LSU and Clemson
USATODAY.com


