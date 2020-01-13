Clay Travis: Bill O’Brien cost the Texans the game against the Chiefs

The Houston Texans blew a 24-point lead en route to losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Hear why Clay Travis pins the loss on Texans HC...

Kayla Nicole Brown Wiki: Facts about Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be blazing a path all the way to the Super Bowl this season. So the attention is on their tight end, Travis Kelce. Despite a...

Earn The Necklace 7 hours ago Also reported by • FOX Sports

