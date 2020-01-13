Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Clay Travis: Bill O'Brien cost the Texans the game against the Chiefs

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Clay Travis: Bill O'Brien cost the Texans the game against the ChiefsThe Houston Texans blew a 24-point lead en route to losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Hear why Clay Travis pins the loss on Texans HC Bill O'Brien.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Local - Published < > Embed
News video: Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City?

Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City? 00:54

 Deshaun Watson and the Texans face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in one of this weekend's AFC divisional-round matchups. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs fans react with 'high emotions' to win over Texans [Video]Chiefs fans react with 'high emotions' to win over Texans

Several dozen Kansas City Chiefs fans watched tonight’s AFC Divisional game against the Houston Texans on the giant screen in the Power and Light District.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night [Video]McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night

A couple consisting of one Chiefs fan and one Texans fan traveled to Kansas City for tomorrow's game at Arrowhead stadium.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Clay Travis: Bill O’Brien cost the Texans the game against the Chiefs

Clay Travis: Bill O’Brien cost the Texans the game against the ChiefsThe Houston Texans blew a 24-point lead en route to losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Hear why Clay Travis pins the loss on Texans HC...
FOX Sports

Kayla Nicole Brown Wiki: Facts about Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend

The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be blazing a path all the way to the Super Bowl this season. So the attention is on their tight end, Travis Kelce. Despite a...
Earn The Necklace Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.