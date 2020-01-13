Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Oilers' Zack Kassian awaits NHL justice for attack on Flames' Matthew Tkachuk

CBC.ca Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Edmonton Oilers winger Zack Kassian was set for his day in court Monday with the NHL's discipline panel, two days after he rag-dolled and punched Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk on national TV.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oilers' Zack Kassian to have Monday hearing after altercation with Tkachuk

Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian will have a hearing Monday with the NHL's department of player safety following his altercation with Calgary Flames forward...
CBC.ca

Tkachuk-Kassian feud adds fire to already heated Battle of Alberta

Edmonton Oilers sparkplug Zack Kassian is already scheming up a proper welcome for his Calgary Flames nemesis Matthew Tkachuk when the teams meet again Jan. 29...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.