Oilers' Zack Kassian awaits NHL justice for attack on Flames' Matthew Tkachuk

Edmonton Oilers winger Zack Kassian was set for his day in court Monday with the NHL's discipline panel, two days after he rag-dolled and punched Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk on national TV.



Recent related news from verified sources Oilers' Zack Kassian to have Monday hearing after altercation with Tkachuk Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian will have a hearing Monday with the NHL's department of player safety following his altercation with Calgary Flames forward...

CBC.ca 1 day ago



Tkachuk-Kassian feud adds fire to already heated Battle of Alberta Edmonton Oilers sparkplug Zack Kassian is already scheming up a proper welcome for his Calgary Flames nemesis Matthew Tkachuk when the teams meet again Jan. 29...

CBC.ca 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this