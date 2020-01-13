Ex-Vikings co-ordinator Kevin Stefanski latest to take twirl at Browns' coaching job

Kevin Stefanski is getting a turn at fixing the busted Browns. The Vikings offensive co-ordinator was officially hired by Cleveland on Monday as the 18th full-time coach in franchise history and 10th since the Browns' 1999 expansion return.

