Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ex-Vikings co-ordinator Kevin Stefanski latest to take twirl at Browns' coaching job

CBC.ca Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Kevin Stefanski is getting a turn at fixing the busted Browns. The Vikings offensive co-ordinator was officially hired by Cleveland on Monday as the 18th full-time coach in franchise history and 10th since the Browns' 1999 expansion return.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eagles' Jim Schwartz To Interview For Browns' Head Coaching Job [Video]Eagles' Jim Schwartz To Interview For Browns' Head Coaching Job

Schwartz was the head coach of the Detroit Lions for five seasons.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:16Published

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur [Video]Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur. The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years. The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019. New York was 9-23 in two seasons under..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vikings OC Stefanski meets with Browns about head coaching job

Vikings OC Stefanski meets with Browns about head coaching jobKevin Stefanski, in his first full as the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator, met with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.
FOX Sports

Browns hire former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as franchise's 18th head coach

Cleveland is looking to end a playoff drought dating back to 2002
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.