Edmonton Oilers Fans Zack Kassian gets two games for pummelling Tkachuk, will return just in time for next Battle of Alberta… https://t.co/bnRHoZfBPr 28 minutes ago

K Dubb Oilers' Zack Kassian gets two-game suspension for role as aggressor in fight with Matthew Tkachuk https://t.co/sRVRhnKpXE #sports #feedly 42 minutes ago

Calgary Herald #Flames fan launches creative GoFundMe for Edmonton billboards, and Zack Kassian gets two-game suspension… https://t.co/0eU4uDON0x 2 hours ago

Camillo Di Natale RT @DaveJewellOHL: Oilers' F Zack Kassian gets two (2) games for the incident with Flames' F Matthew Tkachuk. Kassian's return game? Jan… 3 hours ago

Dave Jewell Oilers' F Zack Kassian gets two (2) games for the incident with Flames' F Matthew Tkachuk. Kassian's return game?… https://t.co/FmaeybmwMV 4 hours ago

Phil Heidenreich Oilers' Zack Kassian gets 2-game suspension for punching Flames' Matthew Tkachuk #yyc #yeg #NHL #Oilers #Flames https://t.co/vm93a03gxH 4 hours ago