Gilgeous-Alexander's first triple-double leads Thunder

FOX Sports Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Gilgeous-Alexander's first triple-double leads ThunderShai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his first career triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves
Recent related news from verified sources

Canada's Gilgeous-Alexander racks up 1st triple-double to help Thunder down Wolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 10 assists in his first triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104...
CBC.ca

Schroder, Gilgeous-Alexander lead Thunder past Cavs 121-106

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 22 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-106 on...
Seattle Times

