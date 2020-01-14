Global  

Marchand overskates puck in shootout, Bruins fall to Flyers

FOX Sports Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Marchand overskates puck in shootout, Bruins fall to FlyersBruins star Brad Marchand overskated the puck at center ice on a shootout attempt, clinching the Philadelphia Flyers’ 6-5 victory over Boston
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Marchand's shootout gaffe

Brad Marchand's shootout gaffe 01:29

 Brad Marchand misses the puck at center ice as on his shootout attempt against the Flyers, leading to a bizarre loss for the Bruins

Bruins lose to Flyers in shootout as Brad Marchand misses puck on attempt

Bruins forward Brad Marchand had a shootout attempt go incredibly awry, barely touching the puck to end the game without getting a try on net.
USATODAY.com

Brad Marchand's shootout gaffe costs Bruins in loss to Flyers

Bruins star Brad Marchand overskated the puck at centre ice on a shootout attempt, clinching the Philadelphia Flyers' 6-5 victory over Boston on Monday night.
CBC.ca


