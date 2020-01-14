Global  

Brad Marchand's shootout gaffe costs Bruins in loss to Flyers

CBC.ca Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Bruins star Brad Marchand overskated the puck at centre ice on a shootout attempt, clinching the Philadelphia Flyers' 6-5 victory over Boston on Monday night.
News video: Brad Marchand's shootout gaffe

Brad Marchand's shootout gaffe 01:29

 Brad Marchand misses the puck at center ice as on his shootout attempt against the Flyers, leading to a bizarre loss for the Bruins

Bruins Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara Reflect On Tom Brady's Career In New England

Both Bruins players say that Brady is the greatest to ever play, and it won't be right to see him in a different uniform.

Both Bruins players say that Brady is the greatest to ever play, and it won't be right to see him in a different uniform.

Duration: 01:52


Marchand overskates puck in shootout, Bruins fall to Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bruins star Brad Marchand overskated the puck at center ice on a shootout attempt, clinching the Philadelphia Flyers’ 6-5 victory over...
