Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LSU's Burrow ties NCAA single-season TD records

ESPN Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
With his 6-yard TD pass to Thaddeus Moss in the second quarter of Monday night's national championship game, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow tied the NCAA FBS single-season records for touchdown passes and touchdowns responsible for.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview 01:50

 Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten teams. The Clemson Tigers (14-0) enter the game as a slight underdog, despite being the reigning...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy [Video]Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy

Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy. Burrow was named the most outstanding college football player on Saturday night. Burrow is LSU's first Heisman winner since Billy Cannon in 1959. The LSU..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

2019 College Football Award Winners [Video]2019 College Football Award Winners

2019 College Football Award Winners. The ceremony took place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards for player of the year. ...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to Watch NCAA College Football National Championship Game — LSU vs. Clemson Live Stream Online

A remarkable college football season comes down to one game. It’s 14-0 LSU vs. 14-0 Clemson for the national championship on Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.