Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shai Gilgeous Alexander's historic triple-double propels Thunder past Timberwolves

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Second-year guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander tallied 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists Monday night for a history-making triple-double.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gilgeous-Alexander’s first triple-double leads Thunder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 10 assists in his first triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City...
Seattle Times

Gilgeous-Alexander's first triple-double leads Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander's first triple-double leads ThunderShai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his first career triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.