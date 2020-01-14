Shai Gilgeous Alexander's historic triple-double propels Thunder past Timberwolves Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Second-year guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander tallied 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists Monday night for a history-making triple-double.

