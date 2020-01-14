Global  

SGA youngest ever with 20-rebound triple-double

ESPN Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
At 21 years and 185 days old, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the youngest player in NBA history with a 20-rebound triple-double, passing Shaquille O'Neal.
