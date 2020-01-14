SGA youngest ever with 20-rebound triple-double

At 21 years and 185 days old, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the youngest player in NBA history with a 20-rebound triple-double, passing Shaquille O'Neal.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Malcolm Crouse RT @UKCoachCalipari: Youngest player ever with a 20-rebound triple-double. Crazy!!! With what @shaiglalex and @BeMore27 are doing, how do… 4 minutes ago PJ RT @jeskeets: Youngest player ever with a 20-rebound triple-double. The @okcthunder's @shaiglalex wins Monday's #WhoaBoy. 🇨🇦 #NoDunks https… 36 minutes ago