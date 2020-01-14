National championship 2020: LSU's Ja'Marr Chase nearly breaks receiving record in first half Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Chase is on pace for an absolutely absurd stat line 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Teams of the Decade Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:33Published 2 weeks ago Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy. Burrow was named the most outstanding college football player on Saturday night. Burrow is LSU's first Heisman winner since Billy Cannon in 1959. The LSU.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15Published on December 16, 2019

Tweets about this