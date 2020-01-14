Sport24.co.za | Fury chasing knockout in Wilder rematch

14 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder 00:37 Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month. “What is going to happen is that I am going to get what I won last time," Fury said after the boxers faced-off in Los Angeles. "Beat a man once, you beat him again, you...