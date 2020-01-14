Global  

Sport24.co.za | Fury chasing knockout in Wilder rematch

News24 Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Tyson Fury has vowed to chase a knockout in next month's eagerly anticipated rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.
News video: Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder 00:37

 Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month. “What is going to happen is that I am going to get what I won last time," Fury said after the boxers faced-off in Los Angeles. "Beat a man once, you beat him again, you...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date [Video]Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date

Tyson Fury has announced his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22. The pair's first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

WBC heavyweight champ Wilder set for rematch against Luis Ortiz [Video]WBC heavyweight champ Wilder set for rematch against Luis Ortiz

Deontay Wilder and opponent Luis Ortiz both promise a war and a knockout in their Saturday night rematch

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boxing news: Tyson Fury predicts round two KO in Deontay Wilder rematch, Wilder promises to ‘rip his head off his body’

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder both made bold promises at the first press conference ahead of their February 22 rematch. The heavyweight pair renewed...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Fury predicts early KO of Wilder in heavyweight rematch

Fury predicts early KO of Wilder in heavyweight rematchTyson Fury has predicted a knockout victory within the first two rounds of his rematch with Deontay Wilder
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle TimesDaily Star

