Barcelona sack Valverde, rope in Setien as new coach

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Madrid, Jan 14 (IANS) Barcelona have sacked head coach Ernesto Valverde and roped in former Real Betis coach Quique Setien as his replacement.
