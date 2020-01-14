Global  

Barcelona sack Ernesto Valverde, appoint Quique Setien new coach

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Barcelona [Spain], Jan 14 (ANI): FC Barcelona on Tuesday sacked coach Ernesto Valverde and appointed Quique Setien as their new manager.
