Mashrafe Mortaza welcomes BCB's decision of increasing Test match fees

London [UK], Jan 14 (ANI): Mashrafe Mortaza welcomed Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) decision of increasing Test match fees saying it might change 'our scenario of Test cricket'.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Hundreds of fans queue for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for first time in 10 years Hundreds of fans queue outside Rawalpindi for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:54Published on December 17, 2019 Sri Lanka's cricket team visit Islamabad mall as test match cricket returns to Pakistan The Sri Lankan cricket team visited a shopping mall in Islamabad as test match cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published on December 17, 2019

Tweets about this