Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mashrafe Mortaza welcomes BCB's decision of increasing Test match fees

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
London [UK], Jan 14 (ANI): Mashrafe Mortaza welcomed Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) decision of increasing Test match fees saying it might change 'our scenario of Test cricket'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of fans queue for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for first time in 10 years [Video]Hundreds of fans queue for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for first time in 10 years

Hundreds of fans queue outside Rawalpindi for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published

Sri Lanka's cricket team visit Islamabad mall as test match cricket returns to Pakistan [Video]Sri Lanka's cricket team visit Islamabad mall as test match cricket returns to Pakistan

The Sri Lankan cricket team visited a shopping mall in Islamabad as test match cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.