Nehemiah RT @ESPNStatsInfo: LSU wins its fourth national championship! It becomes the 1st team in SEC history to finish 15-0. It beat 7 AP top-10… 13 minutes ago RellyRell RT @FOX5Sports: NEW ORLEANS (AP) LSU wins its fourth national championship, ends Clemson's 29-game winning streak with 42-25 victory in tit… 45 minutes ago Kathie Boyett RT @badam___: With that said, here are my last two stories on #LSU's greatest season in history. LSU wiped away a stain that last eight ye… 2 hours ago John Dimayuga RT @KOAARobQuirk: #BREAKINGNEWS LSU wins its fourth national championship, ends Clemson's 29-game winning streak with 42-25 victory in titl… 2 hours ago jerry021 The Best Team Ever. LSU Wins Its Fourth National Title, 42-25 https://t.co/uPZLfHQcqJ Thanks in no small part to t… https://t.co/zTkjR4LSlk 2 hours ago