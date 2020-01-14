Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sehwag, Raina, Saina wish fans and followers on occasion of Lohri 2020

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Indian sporting personalities extended their greetings to fans and followers on the occasion of Lohri on Monday.

Lohri is the harvest festival celebrated in Punjab.

"May this harvest season bring lots of Joy and Prosperity in your lives," former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina too...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lohri 2020: Akshay Kumar, Neena Gupta and other celebs extend wishes

Lohri heralds the end of winter and the festival is celebrated with much pomp and fervour across the country. Several Bollywood celebrities have sent out festive...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.