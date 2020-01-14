Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Top-ranked Barty overcomes late collapse to win at Adelaide

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — If 2019 was a breakout year for No. 1-ranked Ash Barty, the Australian star is finding 2020 to be an early challenge. After losing in her first appearance at last week’s Brisbane International, Barty appeared to be cruising in the final set of her second-round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Top-ranked Barty overcomes late collapse to win at Adelaide

Top-ranked Barty overcomes late collapse to win at AdelaideNo
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

pandey23101

Anand Pandey RT @NewDelhiTimes: Top-ranked Barty overcomes late collapse to win at Adelaide https://t.co/QERQ3vVCfp https://t.co/aVknXhnXPR 3 minutes ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times Top-ranked Barty overcomes late collapse to win at Adelaide https://t.co/QERQ3vVCfp https://t.co/aVknXhnXPR 3 minutes ago

JustinLevineHBS

Justin Levine RT @TSN_Sports: Top-ranked Barty overcomes late collapse to win at Adelaide. MORE: https://t.co/RU8n1P9Env https://t.co/d0Gyd00nuW 2 hours ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Top-ranked Barty overcomes late collapse to win at Adelaide. MORE: https://t.co/RU8n1P9Env https://t.co/d0Gyd00nuW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.