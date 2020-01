Kittie 🇺🇸🌈🇮🇱🤱🏽#COV RT @wsvn: From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana legend, Joe Burrow capped his record-breaking, Heisman-winning season by bringing a nationa… 39 seconds ago WSVN 7 News From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana legend, Joe Burrow capped his record-breaking, Heisman-winning season by brin… https://t.co/3JdvV0qBr2 2 minutes ago David, Ph.D. Burrow, LSU Cap Heisman Season, Beat Clemson 42-25 for Title https://t.co/CeMYOK3Qdk 8 minutes ago Joe Broback Joe Burrow threw for 5600 yards, 60 touchdowns, beat 7 Top 10 teams, won the Heisman and the national championship. Legendary season. 9 minutes ago Austin Statesman From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana Legend, Joe Burrow capped his record-breaking, Heisman-winning season by brin… https://t.co/3ScJLohCbz 10 minutes ago YourNormalTweeter I was doubting LSU this whole season, and this is why I feel stupid: Heisman Trophy winner in Joe Burrow. The be… https://t.co/bCsMhhyvvB 11 minutes ago The Macomb Daily Burrow, LSU cap Heisman season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title https://t.co/aIPHSxD9lf https://t.co/PW31hGtBp6 11 minutes ago KTAL NBC 6 News From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana legend, Joe Burrow capped his record-breaking, Heisman-winning season by brin… https://t.co/VppQ9Z7V51 12 minutes ago