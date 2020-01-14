Former footballer Jamie's ex-wife Louise Redknapp calls him love of her life
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () British pop singer Louise Redknapp has opened up on her split with former English footballer and ex-husband Jamie Redknapp and admitted that he was the absolute love of her life.
Louise, 45, divorced Jamie, 46, in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.
"I adore him and always will. Jamie was the absolute love of my life. I guess...
Former footballer Jamie confirmed he had been asked to take part in the show but told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I think I would probably show my true... Tamworth Herald Also reported by •ContactMusic •Now