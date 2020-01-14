Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Steve Smith predicts Marnus Labuschagne can be a big player in future if he keeps a level head

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith has predicted that rising star Marnus Labuschagne can be a future influential player if he keeps a level head after his breakthrough season. Smith advised the 22-year-old Labuschagne to stay grounded after his meteoric rise in international cricket, which saw him post 896 runs...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Lynx Player Katie Smith Hired As Assistant Coach

Former Lynx Player Katie Smith Hired As Assistant Coach 00:33

 Katie Smith, who made her WNBA debut with the Lynx, will return to the team as an assistant coach, Head Coach Cheryl Reeve announced Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Smith Celebrates His Career With Rap Duet Featuring Jimmy Fallon [Video]Will Smith Celebrates His Career With Rap Duet Featuring Jimmy Fallon

Will Smith summed up his career in a rap duet with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." Smith rapped "The History of Will Smith," covering everything from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" to "Independence..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aspire to become like Kohli, Williamson and Smith, says Marnus Labuschagne

Sydney [Australia], Jan 10 (ANI): After dominating the longest format of the game for a year, Australia batsman Labuschagne has said that he aspires to master...
Sify

Smith feels Labuschagne can be a 'huge player' for Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Australia's Steve Smith feels that his teammate Marnus Labuschagne can be a 'huge player' for the team for a long...
Sify


Tweets about this

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar RT @TOISportsNews: Steve Smith predicts Marnus Labuschagne can be a big player in future if he keeps a level head https://t.co/NlQUfUB6rm 3 days ago

cricket22yard

cricket22yard #marnuslabuschagne going to be a huge player for Australia for a long time: #stevesmith READ: https://t.co/35FYfSckOC 3 days ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Steve Smith predicts Marnus Labuschagne can be a big player in future if he keeps a level head… https://t.co/VUzexjyFqu 3 days ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: .@stevesmith49 predicts Marnus Labuschagne can be a big player in future if he keeps a level head READ: https://t.co/3H… 3 days ago

timesofindia

Times of India .@stevesmith49 predicts Marnus Labuschagne can be a big player in future if he keeps a level head READ:… https://t.co/DHhswSFenV 4 days ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Steve Smith predicts Marnus Labuschagne can be a big player in future if he keeps a level head… https://t.co/mWVuNUynoM 4 days ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Steve Smith predicts Marnus Labuschagne can be a big player in future if he keeps a level head… https://t.co/av3yPtRkz3 4 days ago

india_bet

India Bet Steve Smith predicts Labuschagne can be a big player in future https://t.co/v2dmgIzFv3 https://t.co/eCsRtB3Thg 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.