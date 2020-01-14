Global  

Boxer Tyson Fury chasing knockout in Deontay Wilder rematch

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
*Las Vegas:* Tyson Fury vowed Monday to chase a knockout in next month's eagerly anticipated rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, insisting he believes he has no chance of earning a victory on points in Las Vegas. The charismatic undefeated British fighter faces the unbeaten Wilder at the MGM Grand on February...
News video: Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder 00:37

 Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month. “What is going to happen is that I am going to get what I won last time," Fury said after the boxers faced-off in Los Angeles. "Beat a man once, you beat him again, you...

Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date [Video]Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date

Tyson Fury has announced his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22. The pair's first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC..

Anthony Joshua: What next for the world heavyweight champion? [Video]Anthony Joshua: What next for the world heavyweight champion?

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles with an emphatic points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Victory handed Joshua back the IBF, WBO..

Tyson Fury makes prediction for Deontay Wilder rematch as he plans second-round knockout after recurring dream

Fury will attempt to go one better than his December 2018 draw when he meets Wilder in February for the WBC heavyweight title
Independent Also reported by •talkSPORTNew Zealand HeraldDaily Star

Sport24.co.za | Fury chasing knockout in Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury has vowed to chase a knockout in next month's eagerly anticipated rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.
News24 Also reported by •Daily StarFOX Sports

