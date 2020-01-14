The better team won national title game, but Clemson knows it'll be back for another run

With a win in the national championship game, the Clemson Tigers will have gone two full seasons without a loss.

Top 10 Teams of the Decade Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:32Published 2 weeks ago