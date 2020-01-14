Global  

The better team won national title game, but Clemson knows it'll be back for another run

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
For Clemson, Monday night's CFP championship game loss to LSU only momentarily delayed its dynasty. The Tigers know they'll be back.
News video: Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview 01:50

 Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten teams. The Clemson Tigers (14-0) enter the game as a slight underdog, despite being the reigning...

Big bonuses on line for Clemson's Dabo Swinney, LSU's Ed Orgeron in national title game

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson's Dabo Swinney are in the college national title game. They will cash in with bonuses if their team wins.
USATODAY.com

Turning the national title game into a rite of passage, Clemson passes down a winning mindset

Clemson's rise has produced a tradition of leadership that's powered its success
CBS Sports


