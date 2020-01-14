Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slammed for Juan Mata treatment

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night. Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published 2 weeks ago Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises his side's reaction to past losses Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reviews his side's 4-1 win against Newcastle. This was one of the rare occasions when Man United were able to dominate possession and win - in fact, just.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Marcus Rashford injury update delivered by Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on the fitness of Marcus Rashford before their Liverpool test

Daily Star 5 hours ago



Solskjaer drools over "excellent" Man Utd ace who offers a "different dimension" Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has drooled over Juan Mata's masterclass against Norwich.

Football FanCast 2 days ago





Tweets about this