Nirbhaya: SC junks curative plea by 2 convicts, paves way for hanging

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petition of two death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case. The bench of Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan were unanimous that there was no merit in the curative petitions of Vinay Kumar Sharma and Mukesh Singh seeking reconsideration of death sentence.
