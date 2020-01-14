Nirbhaya: SC junks curative plea by 2 convicts, paves way for hanging
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petition of two death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case. The bench of Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan were unanimous that there was no merit in the curative petitions of Vinay Kumar Sharma and Mukesh Singh seeking reconsideration of death sentence.
