Woolloongabba [Australia], Jan 14 (ANI): Brisbane Heat vanquished Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Tuesday.



Recent related news from verified sources Sydney Sixers defeat Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in BBL Coffs Harbour [Australia], Jan 5 (ANI): Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at International Sports...

Sify 1 week ago



de Villiers scores 40 on BBL debut to help Brisbane Heat win Brisbane, Jan 14 (IANS) South African great AB de Villiers scored 40 on his Big Bash League (BBL) debut as his team Brisbane Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers by...

Sify 30 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this rajeev bhaskar Brisbane Heat defeat Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets: https://t.co/5VXIW1JRbZ 1 hour ago Summer Sports Ball #BBL09 Mitch Marsh led Perth Scorchers to a 34 run win over Brisbane Heat while Sydney Thunder defeat the Hobart Hu… https://t.co/ttXIDjoykf 2 days ago