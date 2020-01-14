Global  

Brisbane Heat defeat Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Woolloongabba [Australia], Jan 14 (ANI): Brisbane Heat vanquished Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Tuesday.
Sydney Sixers defeat Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in BBL

Coffs Harbour [Australia], Jan 5 (ANI): Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at International Sports...
Sify

de Villiers scores 40 on BBL debut to help Brisbane Heat win

Brisbane, Jan 14 (IANS) South African great AB de Villiers scored 40 on his Big Bash League (BBL) debut as his team Brisbane Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers by...
Sify

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Brisbane Heat defeat Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets: https://t.co/5VXIW1JRbZ 1 hour ago

crowdiegal

Summer Sports Ball #BBL09 Mitch Marsh led Perth Scorchers to a 34 run win over Brisbane Heat while Sydney Thunder defeat the Hobart Hu… https://t.co/ttXIDjoykf 2 days ago

