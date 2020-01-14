Global  

Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic retires from Australian Open qualifying

BBC Sport Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Dalila Jakupovic retires from Australian Open qualifying because of the "unhealthy" air quality from ongoing bushfires in the country.
Tennis player Dalila Jakupovic collapses during Australian Open qualifying due to 'poor air from bushfires'

Melbourne remains clouded in smoke just days before the start of the Australian Open, with Jakupovic descending into a coughing fit and forced to retire in her...
Independent

Australian Open qualifying matches delayed due to poor air

The Australian Open's qualifying matches were delayed on Tuesday and practice temporarily suspended due to poor air quality as smoke from bushfires raging across...
Reuters Also reported by •Japan TodayCBC.caReuters IndiaThe Age

