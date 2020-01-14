Global  

Man Utd make fresh Bruno Fernandes transfer proposal including Andreas Pereira

Daily Star Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Man Utd make fresh Bruno Fernandes transfer proposal including Andreas PereiraAndreas Pereira has been put on the table in negotiations over a Bruno Fernandes transfer after Sporting Lisbon raised concerns over Manchester United team-mates initially offered
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Fernandes wants Man Utd move'

'Fernandes wants Man Utd move' 02:10

 Dharmesh Sheth has said on Sky Sports News' Transfer Show that Bruno Fernandes wants a move to Manchester United this transfer window.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Fernandes to Man Utd could be brinkmanship' [Video]'Fernandes to Man Utd could be brinkmanship'

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth gives the low-down on Bruno Fernandes' proposed transfer from Sporting CP to Manchester United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:48Published

Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Manchester United look set to move for Bruno Fernandes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mino Raiola offers Jesse Lingard to Serie A quartet as Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes transfer looms

Mino Raiola offers Jesse Lingard to Serie A quartet as Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes transfer loomsMino Raiola recently took on Jesse Lingard as a client and the impending transfer of Bruno Fernandes has left the Manchester United star looking at leaving
Daily Star

What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks of Man Utd stalling on Bruno Fernandes transfer

What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks of Man Utd stalling on Bruno Fernandes transferManchester United are struggling to get a January transfer deal over the line for Sporting Lisbon midfield star Bruno Fernandes
Daily Star

