AB de Villiers 'would love' to make comeback for South Africa at World T20

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers on Tuesday said he would love to make an international comeback with the Proteas at this year's World T20 slated to be played in Australia.
