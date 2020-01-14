Nine quotes to explain Quique Setien’s philosophy: ‘I’m a romantic’ – PF Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"This playing philosophy suits perfectly to any footballer who likes keeping the ball." Barca are going to like Quique Setien.



The post Nine quotes to explain Quique Setien’s philosophy: ‘I’m a romantic’ – PF appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Roberto Borgonovo Nine quotes to explain Quique Setiens philosophy: Im a romantic https://t.co/7JgX7PiIDW 8 minutes ago Martin Walter Bentancor ⚽️🗣 Nine quotes to explain Quique Setien’s philosophy: ‘I’m a romantic’ https://t.co/f0bUdYzMzU 🔙🔎 #Soccer… https://t.co/0gtcdj3lvq 51 minutes ago TEAMtalk RT @planetfutebol: "The reality is that this playing philosophy suits perfectly to any footballer who likes keeping the ball." Barcelona a… 1 hour ago Planet Football "The reality is that this playing philosophy suits perfectly to any footballer who likes keeping the ball." Barcel… https://t.co/toEciylzQ2 1 hour ago